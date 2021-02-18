Aldeyra Therapeutics to Present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at 3:40 p.m. ET Friday, February 26, 2021.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s corporate website at https://ir.aldeyra.com/. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for 90 days.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead investigational compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
