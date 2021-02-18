 

YETI Releases New Premium Bags Collection Designed for Both Everyday Use & Epic Adventures

YETI Coolers, LLC (“YETI”), a leading premium outdoor brand, today officially announced the introduction of its newest family of bags and luggage. The assortment includes the newly expanded Crossroads Collection featuring our durable, lightweight Tuffskin Nylon. YETI’s bags offering now includes three new backpacks, two duffels and two soft-sided luggage options which are available for purchase exclusively on yeti.com. Additionally, YETI’s first ever hard-sided luggage offering, the Panga 22 Carry On, will be available later this spring.

YETI's new Crossroads Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

Engineered to support your life on the go, YETI’s newest product selection was meticulously designed for durability, protection, accessibility and organization.

The Crossroads Collection includes:

  • YETI Crossroads 22L Backpack ($199.99 available in Black, Navy and Prickly Pear Pink)
  • YETI Crossroads 27L Backpack ($229.99 available in Black, Navy, Aquifer Blue and Prickly Pear Pink)
  • YETI Crossroads 35L Backpack ($249.99 available in Black, Navy and Aquifer Blue)
  • YETI Crossroads 40L Duffel ($199.99 available in Black, Navy and Aquifer Blue)
  • YETI Crossroads 60L Duffel ($249.99 available in Black, Navy and Aquifer Blue)
  • YETI Crossroads 22” Luggage ($349.99 available in Black, Navy and Aquifer Blue)
  • YETI Crossroads 29” Luggage ($449.99 available in Black, Navy and Aquifer Blue)
  • YETI Crossroads Packing Cubes (small $24.99, medium $29.99, large $34.99 available in Gray)

“We first introduced bags as part of our portfolio in 2017 to support our communities and customers who were seeking durable products that met their needs both in active pursuits and in their daily lives,” said Matt Reintjes, President and CEO at YETI. “Over this time, we gained a deeper understanding of how our customers used our products, impacting our design process and ultimately leading to the development of the versatile, tough, and premium Crossroads Collection.”

From morning commutes and overnight business trips to epic travel far from home, every piece in the new Crossroads Collection was built with abrasion-resistant and water-repellent fabric traditionally found in protective safety equipment such as motorcycle apparel and airbags, ensuring the industry-leading quality and durability for which all YETI products are known. The bags and duffels are available in a variety of sizes and colors and are loaded with multiple access points, stash pockets and optional dividers for ultimate interior organization and accessibility. For additional organizational flexibility, washable Crossroads Packing Cubes are available in three different sizes to maximize how customers use their Crossroads Bags.

11.02.21
YETI Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
21.01.21
YETI Holdings, Inc. Announces Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results