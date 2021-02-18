 

Xeris Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, will present an overview of the Company at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • SVB Leerink Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:40 am ET
  • HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference: on-demand beginning at 7:00 am ET on March 9, 2021
  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:20 am ET

The presentations can be accessed by visiting ‘Upcoming Events’ in the Investors section on the Company's website at www.xerispharma.com.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial products, Gvoke in the U.S. and Ogluo in Europe. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris’ technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow Xeris on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including statements regarding the market and therapeutic potential of its product candidates, expectations regarding clinical data or results from planned clinical trials, the timing or likelihood of regulatory approval and commercialization of its product candidates, the timing or likelihood of expansion into additional markets, the potential utility of its formulation platforms and other statements containing the words "will," "would," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, impact of COVID-19 on its business operations, its reliance on third-party suppliers for Gvoke, the regulatory approval of its product candidates, its ability to market and sell its products, if approved, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Xeris’ subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Xeris expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XERS (Mkap $144 M) Cash $124 M --Biotech mit Potential
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xeris Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that Paul R. Edick, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
EXXON SHAREHOLDERS: March 29, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Closes Upsized $345 Million Initial Public ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
Xeris Pharmaceuticals erhält von der Europäischen Kommission die Zulassung für die Ogluo-Injektion (Glucagon) zur Behandlung von schwerer Hypoglykämie bei Erwachsenen, Jugendlichen und Kindern ab 2 Jahren mit Diabetes mellitus
12.02.21
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Receives European Commission Approval of Ogluo (glucagon) Injection for the Treatment of Severe Hypoglycaemia in Adults, Adolescents, and Children Aged 2 Years and Over With Diabetes Mellitus
29.01.21
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
205
XERS (Mkap $144 M) Cash $124 M --Biotech mit Potential
11.12.20
3
Xeris Pharmaceuticals