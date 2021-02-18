President of Israel Reuven Rivlin Visits Allscripts Office in Beer Sheva

During the event, Nir Weiss, Allscripts Director, International Professional Services, and Gabi Joffe, Allscripts Israel Site Leader, presented the successes healthcare organizations have had with the solution in the country and the specific developments and dashboards Allscripts introduced specifically for COVID-19 tracking. Leaders in the Israel office shared their personal experiences as well, including their motivation for working in healthcare, what Allscripts has accomplished in Beer Sheva specifically, and how the company strives to be inclusive and culturally aware of all populations.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc . (Nasdaq:MDRX) recently hosted Mr. Reuven Rivlin, President of Israel, and the Mayor of Beer Sheva, Mr. Ruvik Danilovich, at its office in Beer Sheva, Israel. The two, along with Allscripts leadership, discussed how Allscripts interoperability solution, dbMotion, connects all clinical venues in Israel, as well as the impact the solution has had during the pandemic. With 30 health organizations across the country connected to a nationwide network, epidemiologic research capabilities immensely improved, enabling the Ministry of Health and the hospitals to better cope with the crisis. The President visited after he spent time at the Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva, where dbMotion was first implemented.

Allscripts dbMotion Solution has been delivering clinically relevant, meaningful interoperability for many years. With dbMotion, which enables the sharing of data across different EHR systems regardless of vendor, clinicians can engage their care teams and improve access to real-time, harmonized information from across the care continuum. Used around the world in the United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and Israel, the solution leverages and shares data assets, achieving safer high-quality clinical outcomes.

Every month the following volumes are enabled:

14M+ unique patient transactions are received in dbMotion

31,000+ providers and 128,000+ users interact with dbMotion

2,700+ ambulatory and post-acute facilities transmit data with dbMotion

1,000+ hospitals transmit data with dbMotion

“The Coronavirus challenge is a big numbers challenge – a complicated challenge of estimates, forecasts, models and calculations. Cooperation and sharing of information are essential. Through joining forces, you at dbMotion provide solutions for the challenges of the data and information era we are living in. Despite your global commitments during these trying times, you have found it within yourselves to look inwards and ask what you can do for the national struggle against the Coronavirus. The fact that you are located in the Capital of the Negev is yet another expression of that Israeli spirit – a spirit harnessing professionalism and innovation for our national goals,” said President Reuven Rivlin.

“It was a true honor to welcome President Reuven Rivlin and Mayor Ruvik Danilovich to the Allscripts office in Beer Sheva,” said Paul Black, Allscripts Chief Executive Officer. “We were pleased to have the opportunity to share the work Allscripts is doing to collect, integrate and display information for tracking and learning about COVID-19. We’re proud to partner with Israel to support effective healthcare delivery to its population, especially during such an unprecedented time.”

