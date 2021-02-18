 

Li-Cycle Celebrates National Battery Day to Promote Responsible Recycling

Li-Cycle Corp., North America’s largest lithium-ion battery resource recycling company, is honoring National Battery Day by encouraging consumers and organizations to locate their used batteries and take action to recycle them responsibly.

Li-Cycle Battery Infographic

Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering the world in industrial energy storage, automotive, and consumer electronic applications. The number of mobile devices operating worldwide is expected to reach 17.72 billion by 2024, an increase of 3.7 billion devices compared to 2020 levels, according to Statista. Similarly, the rapid adoption of electric vehicles underway is even more impactful to related critical end markets. All of these applications use lithium-ion batteries, creating significant global demand for the materials used to manufacture them. To meet this growing demand, Li-Cycle provides an affordable, safe and environmentally friendly processes to recycle all types of lithium-ion batteries.

“Today serves as a reminder that we are celebrating Li-Cycle’s success while embracing our collective efforts to ensure a sustainable future through responsible battery recycling,” said Li-Cycle Co-Founder and CEO Ajay Kochhar. “We are strong advocates for the critical importance of battery recycling and are proud to amplify the message of National Battery Day to encourage citizens of the world to take action. We look forward to further growing our business across North America, as well as globally, while maintaining a firm commitment to environmental sustainability and rigorous health and safety standards.”

Li-Cycle has achieved the following recent company milestones to drive forward its mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials

  • Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ): Li-Cycle’s Ontario head office and Kingston, Ontario recycling facilities received certification for four industry standards: ISO (International Standards Organization) 9001 quality standard, ISO 14001 environmental standard, ISO 45001 employee health and safety standard and the R2 (Responsible Recycling) electronics recycling standard. The Company’s world-class policies and approaches to rigorous health and safety resulted in zero lost time incidents (LTIs) and environmental incidents in 2020 and 2021 (year to date).
  • R&D, Commercialization and Operations: Li-Cycle successfully secured three US patents in 2020 to further strengthen its intellectual property portfolio. In May 2020, Li-Cycle completed construction of its Commercial Spoke 1 in Kingston, Ontario and the construction of its Commercial Spoke 2 at Eastman Business Park (EBP) in Rochester, New York was completed in December 2020. Both facilities are now operational with a combined resource recovery capacity of 10,000 tonnes of lithium-ion batteries per year. The Company is in the later stages of execution for its critical Rochester, New York-based Hub facility, for which completion and the start of ramp-up is expected between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023.
  • Commercial Performance: Li-Cycle has successfully secured over 40 contracts for the supply of batteries from leading automotive OEMs, energy storage businesses and consumer electronics channels, a testament to the Company’s strong reputation with key customers and counterparties. In preparation for the commercial Hub’s operations, Li-Cycle has also entered into an agreement with Traxys for the Hub’s end products: lithium carbonate, nickel sulphate, cobalt sulphate, manganese carbonate, and graphite.
  • Corporate Growth and Expansion: On February 16, 2021, Li-Cycle announced a definitive business combination agreement with Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PDAC). Upon closing of the transaction, Li-Cycle is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “LICY” and is expected to receive approximately $615 million in gross transaction proceeds, enabling the company to fully fund its planned global expansion.

About Li-Cycle Corp.

