 

ScoutCam Appoints Professor Jacob Bortman, Brigadier General (Ret.) Head of Material Directorate of the Israeli Air Force as Director of Business Development Industry 4.0

OMER, Israel, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoutCam (OTCQB:SCTC), a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, today announced the appointment of Professor Jacob Bortman as director of its business development in the field of Industry 4.0.

Prof. Bortman brings to ScoutCam an accomplished military background where he reached the rank of Brigadier General (Ret.) in the Israeli Air Force (IAF). Prof. Bortman most recently held the post of IAF’s Head of Material Directorate, where he oversaw the maintenance of all IAF aircraft, and prior to that served as both its Head of the Aircraft Department and Head of the UAV and Space Department. Following his retirement from the IAF, Prof. Bortman transitioned to academia where he now teaches and researches as a professor of mechanical engineering at Ben-Gurion University in Israel.

Prof. Bortman will help ScoutCam identify business opportunities in the fields of maintenance and predictive maintenance in order to help maximize the business and market value of some of the Company’s most lucrative proprietary technologies, including its highly resilient micro-video cameras, wired and wireless transmission technologies and more.

Prof. Bortman cited several of ScoutCam’s recently publicized achievements within his industry of expertise as reasons for why he was drawn to the Company, including NASA’s use of ScoutCam’s cameras in orbit, ScoutCam securing a global tender issued by the US Government to provide NASA with micro video cameras and appearing on the US government’s list of approved suppliers. In particular, Prof. Bortman underscored that “the use of ScoutCam’s micro-video cameras as sensors in the Industry 4.0 market may help transform and expand the financial opportunities in the predictive maintenance market. That ScoutCam’s cameras were proven, in a NASA mission, to be highly resistant under extreme, extra-terrestrial conditions (minus 127 degrees centigrade, cosmic radiation, extreme vibrations and vacuum) signals to me that ScoutCam’s products are equipped with the level of ingenuity and quality necessary for succeeding in sectors such as aerospace, renewable energy, atomic energy and more.“

