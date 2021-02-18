Equillium to Present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced today that it will present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place February 22 – 26, 2021.



Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, and Dolca Thomas, M.D., Equillium’s executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer, will review each of the ongoing clinical programs in acute graft-versus-host disease, lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma. Mr. Steel, Dr. Thomas and other members of Equillium’s leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.