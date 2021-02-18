 

Equillium to Present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:00   

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced today that it will present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place February 22 – 26, 2021.

Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, and Dolca Thomas, M.D., Equillium’s executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer, will review each of the ongoing clinical programs in acute graft-versus-host disease, lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma. Mr. Steel, Dr. Thomas and other members of Equillium’s leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time: 11:20 AM Eastern Time | 8:20 AM Pacific Time
Location: Virtual Webcast

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days.

About Equillium
Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact
Michael Moore
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
+1-619-302-4431
ir@equilliumbio.com

Media Contact
Katherine Carlyle Smith
Senior Account Associate
Canale Communications
+1-805-907-2497
katherine.smith@canalecomm.com




