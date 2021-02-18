DZS Partners with NCTC to Bring Fiber Access and Mobile Transport Portfolio to Rural Operators Across the U.S.

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, today announced an agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC), to enhance the performance, profitability and potential of its members’ broadband networks by partnering with a Texas-based company with U.S. engineering, manufacturing, and support.

Partnership with U.S. based vendor puts NCTC’s 700+ members on fast track to 10gig services, mesh Wi-Fi, and 5G-ready infrastructure with special pricing and service options

This agreement gives NCTC’s 700-plus member companies access to special pricing on the full range of DZS world-class, environmentally hardened FTTx OLT solutions, customer premises portfolio and mobile transport technology. This includes 10Gig solutions and Layer 3 switching solutions that support next-gen 100G MEF CE 2.0 rings carrying both access and wireless traffic. The deal also provides the option for NCTC members who buy DZS equipment expedited access to fiber cable, with current scheduled delivery in just 12 weeks – a fraction of the time being experienced on the open market.

“We are pleased to offer our members discounted access to the full range of technology from DZS, a leading US-based fiber access manufacturer,” said Rob Smith, Senior Director of Procurement at NCTC. “A recognized innovator committed to standards and technology flexibility, DZS delivers a high-density hardened portfolio of 1Gig and 10Gig solutions and broad CPE options, as well as a growing portfolio of field-proven mobile transport options for service providers.”

“DZS is committed to long-term, win-win access partnerships with NCTC and its members,” said Meggin Sawyer, Vice President of North America Sales at DZS. “For innovative operators deploying next-gen fiber networks, DZS supports virtually every FTTx deployment architecture for maximum freedom of choice. Plus, our ‘deal direct’ partnership arrangement enables NCTC members to minimize OPEX and capital expenditures while putting in place a cost-effective, reliable, and maintainable infrastructure that doesn’t erode margins with onerous license fees.”