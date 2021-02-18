 

Canterra Receives Final Permits for Drilling at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV:CTM)(OTCQB: CTMCF) (“Canterra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received all permits required to commence drilling at its Wilding Gold Project, Central Newfoundland. Preparatory surface work, including snow clearing and drill pad building is now under way.   

“The Island of Newfoundland is one of the busiest jurisdictions for gold exploration in North America right now. We are very pleased to have received all of the permits required to support our planned winter and summer drilling and surface exploration programs at the Wilding Gold Project in a timely manner,” stated Chris Pennimpede, President & CEO of Canterra, “We look forward to the start of winter drilling and planning for an extensive summer exploration program at Wilding.”

About the Wilding Gold Project:
The Wilding Gold Project is located in Central Newfoundland, 50km south of Millertown, and directly northeast of Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake Gold Project. The Wilding Lake property is 57km2, encompassing 3 from surface gold discoveries and several untested targets that are continuous with Marathon Gold’s deposits and underlain by the same geology and structural setting.

About Canterra Minerals
Canterra is earning a 100% interest in the Wilding and Noel Paul Gold Projects, located 50km south, by logging road, from Millertown and directly northeast of Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland. The 236km2 property package includes 50km of the northeastern strike-extension of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, which hosts Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake deposits, Matador Mining’s Cape Ray deposit, Sokoman’s Moosehead discovery and Tru Precious Metals’ Golden Rose and Twilight discoveries. A $2.75 million exploration program is underway, focusing on drilling and surface exploration on the Wilding Gold Project. This program will include additional diamond drilling on the existing zones and follow up trenching and diamond drilling on numerous targets identified from previous soil geochemistry sampling. Canterra’s team has more than 100 years of experience searching for gold and diamonds in Canada and have been involved in the discovery of two of Canada’s four diamond mines, in addition to the discovery of the Blackwater Gold deposit in British Columbia, Canada.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canterra Receives Final Permits for Drilling at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV:CTM)(OTCQB: CTMCF) (“Canterra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received all permits required to commence drilling at its Wilding Gold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin