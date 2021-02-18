 

Beam Global Awarded Florida Statewide Purchasing Contract for Rapidly Deployed Sustainable EV Charging Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) in partnership with the Florida Association of Counties awarded Beam Global statewide contract number FSA20-EQU18.0 Heavy Equipment. The contract includes the flagship EV ARC 2020 and EV ARC DCFC sustainable EV charging infrastructure systems under the category Power Charging, with a contract term through September 30, 2023. This is the premier contract in the state for police, fire, municipalities and universities.

Beam was awarded the contract after qualification through a bidding process and review by the FSA and the FSA Fleet Advisory Committee. FSA contract prices are extended and guaranteed to any local government or political subdivision of the state, public educational institutions and other public agencies or authorities within the State of Florida. The EV ARC system continues to provide EV charging and emergency power during blackouts and is flood proof to 9.5 feet; factors which are particularly important in Florida and other locations which are at risk from rising sea levels and other flooding risks.

“We are seeing increased interest from states to provide EV charging infrastructure to government agencies, businesses, residents, employees and visitors and it makes perfect sense for the Sunshine State to drive on sunshine,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “To keep up with increased state requirements, rapid and scalable deployment is crucial. The EV ARC is the only rapidly deployed, sustainable EV charging solution on the market that is off-grid, transportable and can be deployed in minutes instead of months. It requires no permitting, no electrical work, no construction and generates no utility bill. Florida can now buy the EV ARC with pre-negotiated pricing, which will make the procurement process much easier.”

As of June 2020, Florida is No. 2 in the nation in passenger EV sales with roughly 64,500 EVs on Florida’s roads. With the signing of the  into law, the Florida Legislature and Governor DeSantis took the first step in activating state and utility engagement. The state law tasks the Public Service Commission (PSC), Department of Transportation (DOT), and the state energy office to lead the creation of an EV master plan. This state-level planning process places Florida in an elite class of states thinking strategically about the future of mobility.

President Joe Biden has announced a plan that represents the most ambitious clean energy vision by any U.S. president in history with billions planned for EV charging infrastructure and $4 trillion sought for green jobs and infrastructure spending. Beam Global currently has additional contracts in place with the Federal General Services Administration (GSA), the states of California and Massachusetts and the City of New York.

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact:
The Bulleit Group
BeamGlobal@BulleitGroup.com
415-742-1894




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Beam Global Awarded Florida Statewide Purchasing Contract for Rapidly Deployed Sustainable EV Charging Products SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the Florida Sheriffs …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Beam Global Completes Deployment of 30 EV ARC Solar-Powered EV Charging Systems for Electrify America
02.02.21
District of Columbia Deploys First Beam Global EV ARC EV Charging System in Nation’s Capital
26.01.21
Beam Global Announces Record Fourth Quarter EV Arc Deliveries in 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
37
Envision Solar - jetzt mit WKN