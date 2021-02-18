 

Florus Beuting Joins PLBY Group as Chief Accounting Officer

Financial Operations Veteran Joins New CFO Lance Barton

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced the expansion of its finance team with the addition of Florus Beuting as Chief Accounting Officer. In his new role, which began on February 8, 2021, Mr. Beuting is responsible for PLBY Group’s global accounting operations, financial reporting, tax, treasury, and audit functions. Mr. Beuting will report to newly appointed CFO Lance Barton when Mr. Barton begins on March 1, 2021. Current PLBY Group CFO, David Israel, will support the transition of the finance team and assume an operational role at the Company focused on direct to consumer operations.

Mr. Beuting joins PLBY Group from Fandango, where he served since December 2017 as the company’s Vice President and Controller, overseeing domestic and international accounting for the company’s Ticketing and Video on Demand businesses, and managed the financial operations integration of multiple acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Beuting served as Assistant Controller at Snapchat where he led the implementation of the company’s financial systems and helped facilitate the company’s public company readiness.

“Florus brings significant experience leading large, global organizations through periods of transformational growth and delivering results,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of PLBY Group. “We’re excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to the pivotal role he will play as we embark on our next chapter as a public company.”

Mr. Kohn continued, “I’d also like to extend my deepest gratitude to David Israel, who will be transitioning to an operational role at PLBY Group as Lance and Florus step into their roles. David has served as a loyal partner since I began as CEO three years ago and I’m thrilled he will be stepping into an operational leadership role in the coming weeks.”

On February 11, 2021, the Company began trading on Nasdaq Global Market after completing its business combination with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (“MCAC”), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon completing the merger, Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp changed its name to PLBY Group, Inc. and the Company closed the transaction with more than $100 million in unrestricted cash and a newly flexible cap structure. Playboy’s return to the public markets as PLBY Group presents a transformed, streamlined, and high-growth business, including its iconic brand contracted licensing business, owned-and-operated sexual wellness products available for sale on its owned digital commerce platforms in major retail stores in the US, and a growing variety of clothing and branded lifestyle and digital gaming products, including one of the leading men’s apparel businesses in China. The Company also recently announced the expansion of its direct-to-consumer and retail store reach with a deal to acquire a leading sexual wellness omni-channel retailer. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

