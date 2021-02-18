 

Worksport Receives First Trademark Registration in China for Worksport Brand

globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) has received official notice from the trademark office in China that it has been granted exclusive use of its Worksport trademark in the People’s Republic of China for the next ten (10) years. A first for Worksport, the China-based trademark allows Worksport to expand its international presence and grow globally without fear of losing brand equity from similar products or trademarks either made in or exported from the vast 1.4 billion-person-strong Chinese market. Worksport is the leading manufacturer of solar and conventional tonneau covers for the international light-truck markets.

“Winning trademark protection in China is the first part of Worksports ambitious strategy to not only set the stage for a global footprint in solar-powered, light-truck tonneau cover markets, but also to expand our TerraVis solar technology systems in a market that is ripe for a fresh new player providing differentiating solutions for renewable, sustainable power production, storage, and deployment. The TerraVis technology will go beyond just automotive light-truck markets. Worksport is already working on an outgrowth TerraVis offering of modular, mobile, solar-charging stations for smaller form-factor EVs – and plans to support all EV sizes - as well as roll out implementations for recreation, marine, and transportation vehicle markets,” Worksport CEO Steven Rossi said.

Rossi said that the Company was “very excited” about this achievement. It is indeed a major addition to its growing international Intellectual Property Portfolio of 30+ patents and trademarks, which is rapidly becoming an increasingly valuable Company asset. This China-based trademark is the Company’s second trademark protection announced this year, with the first being for its TerraVis COR line of mobile battery packs in the U.S. The company looks forward to continuously developing and building the Worksport brand into a reputable force, one that will be a major player in the nearly $15-trillion GDP Chinese economy. “We expect to expand expeditiously, penetrating the broadening global markets in parallel with our patent- and trademark-protected products in North America,” Rossi said. “We aim to be a global household brand name, and this achievement is another milestone contributing to our history of successes.”

