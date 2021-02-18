ADT and Hippo Partner to Add Professionally Installed and Monitored Smart Home Services and Discounts for Home Insurance Customers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT) today announced a partnership with Hippo , the home insurance group leading a new standard of care and protection for homeowners across 32 states. The alignment of the two companies’ services—ADT’s connected protection system with professional smart home monitoring and Hippo’s digitally native home insurance policies with proactive protection—brings homeowners even greater ways to help save on their homeowners’ insurance and offer better protection for their life, property, family, and assets.

Hippo has deployed the most widely adopted smart home program in home insurance,* providing homeowners with access to smart devices that better protect their homes and offer access to premium discounts on their home insurance policies. The devices are a cornerstone of Hippo’s protective home insurance platform that includes homeowner education, home maintenance, and proactive alerts enabled by AI and data. In the coming months, new Hippo customers in select states who enroll in its smart home program will be offered free installation of an ADT smart home security system and a range of smart devices with their home insurance policy and will be eligible for Hippo smart home discounts.

“ADT shares our vision for utilizing smart home technologies to create safer, better futures for homeowners,” said Dave Wechsler, VP of Growth Initiatives at Hippo. “ADT expands the family of smart home devices to include more ways for homeowners to have the information and tools to be safer homeowners. Partners like ADT deliver on both the trust and technology that takes our smart home program to the next level.”

“Through the turnkey, professionally installed smart home monitoring we are offering to Hippo customers, we are expanding our reach in meaningful ways that will grow our business,” said Jeff Barnes, Director, Affinity Partnerships at ADT.

In select states, ADT’s existing customers may be eligible to receive smart home discounts on home insurance premiums offered through Hippo Insurance Services. Customers new to both ADT and Hippo can receive ADT’s most advanced smart home security system complete with burglary, life safety and water intrusion monitoring devices, a video doorbell camera, and two months of ADT professional monitoring, rolling out later this year. ADT smart home installation professionals can also help connect the customers’ existing, compatible smart home devices to create a seamless and convenient smart home security customer experience. Hippo customers with ADT professional monitoring services may also receive a discount on their homeowners’ insurance premiums.