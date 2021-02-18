 

B2Digital Expands into Kansas Market with First Live Kansas MMA Event

Tampa, FL, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that the Company has officially scheduled its first Live MMA B2 Fighting Series event in the State of Kansas.

The event is scheduled to take place in Kansas City on May 15 under the B2 Fighting Series brand. The Company secured a license from the Kansas Athletic Commission last fall and has received all necessary permits to hold the event.

"On behalf of the Kansas Athletic Commission and the Kansas Department of Commerce, I'm thrilled to welcome B2 Fighting Series to Kansas," said Kansas Athletic Commission Executive Director Adam Roorbach. "B2 gives Kansas a top national MMA promotion. We look forward to the May 15th event in Kansas City marking the start of a long relationship."

Management also notes that this event will mark the Company’s full expansion into Kansas, creating another major market opportunity for expanding its broad model, which includes the B2 Training Facilities Network of gyms.

The Company has already begun initial research activities involved in evaluating gym acquisition opportunities in the Kansas City area.

Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital, noted, “Each new market we enter provides us with an opportunity to widen our brand visibility through our live events and then monetize that growth through pay-per-view sales and fitness facility memberships at our B2 Training Facility Network locations. Both PPV sales and gym memberships have grown dramatically over the past six-month period. We also anticipate additional tailwinds ahead given that our model is tied to markets – live sports events and gyms – that stand to get a big boost as the world reopens this spring.”

About B2Digital Inc.
 With extensive background in entertainment, television, video, and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program Network and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.

