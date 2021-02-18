89bio to Present at the SVB Leerink 10ᵗʰ Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company’s Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.



The presentation will be available through the SVB Leerink conference portal and an archived webcast will also be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website.