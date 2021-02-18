 

ING to leave Czech retail banking market by end-2021

ING to leave Czech retail banking market by end-2021

Customers will receive a welcome offer from Raiffeisenbank Czech Republic

ING is announcing today that it intends to withdraw from the retail banking market in the Czech Republic. Raiffeisenbank Czech Republic has agreed to prepare a welcome offer for ING’s retail customers in the Czech Republic.

In March, customers will receive an invitation from Raiffeisenbank to move to this bank over the coming months. The ambition is for ING to stop all its retail activities in this market by the end of 2021. ING will remain active in the Czech Republic as a provider of wholesale banking products and services.

ING has been present in the Czech retail banking market for more than 20 years, offering savings accounts and mutual funds. Currently ING serves around 375,000 local retail customers. Globally, ING supports more than 39 million retail and wholesale customers in 40 markets.

The agreement with Raiffeisenbank has been secured to ensure ING’s customers in the Czech Republic can continue to meet their banking needs. ING customers will receive the option to move their savings and investments to Raiffeisenbank at preferential conditions. The agreement between ING Czech Republic and Raiffeisenbank Czech Republic is pending regulatory approval.

“We continuously evaluate our activities, including assessing whether they are likely to achieve the preferred scale in their market within a reasonable time frame. In this context we have decided to exit the Czech retail market, sharpening the focus of our business portfolio. We are confident that our customers are well -served by the attractive offer from Raiffeisenbank, which has a proven customer-centric and digital track record,” said Aris Bogdaneris, member of the Management Board Banking and  head of Challengers & Growth Markets at ING Group.

Currently the retail operations in the Czech Republic employ approximately 225 FTE. ING will build on its track record in supporting its employees with finding employment outside the bank.

For further information on ING, please visit www.ing.com.  

Press enquiries   Investor enquiries
Christoph Linke   ING Group Investor Relations
+31 20 576 43 15   +31 20 576 6396
Christoph.Linke@ing.com   Investor.Relations@ing.com
