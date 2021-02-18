 

Eco Innovation Launches Social Media Presence on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

VAN NUYS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company") (OTC: ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the Company’s social media presence on Instagram (@EcoInnovationGP), Twitter (@EcoInnovationGP), and Facebook (@EcoInnovationGP).

“We believe in our mission and market positioning, and we have a number of exciting projects now building momentum toward a near-term commercial launch,” remarked Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group. “That makes it more important than ever for Eco Innovation to have access to direct communication via social media with our shareholders, friends, fans, and followers.”

Management believes the context has become increasingly promising for Eco Innovation Group and its mission, given the recent evolution of the political, cultural, and industrial landscape. As the Company builds toward tangible results, the importance of visibility, transparency, and immediacy in communications grows, emphasizing the value of a growing presence on social and digital media.

The Company’s launch of active social media communications will augment the recent launch of its new website at www.ecoig.com.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:
Eco Innovation Group, Inc.
Julia.Otey@ecoig.com
www.ecoig.com

Public Relations:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media
(800) 301-7883




