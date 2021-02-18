AMSC Announces $15 Million of New Energy Power System Orders

Renewables and Industrial Applications Drive Demand

AYER, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid and protect and expand the capability of our Navy’s fleet, today announced $15 million of new energy power system orders. This includes orders for AMSC’s D-VAR STATCOM system, AMSC’s D-VAR VVO system as well as NEPSI’s metal enclosed capacitor banks and harmonic filters. The orders principally serve the renewable and industrial sectors in the United States. These systems are expected to provide voltage regulation by responding to varying load conditions on the electric grid. Most of the revenue from these orders is expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2021.



“These orders show continued strength in our Grid business,” said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC. “We expect yet another year of growth for our Grid business in fiscal 2020 and to be well positioned for a strong start to fiscal 2021.”