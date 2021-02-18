 

Nexans COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSALS TO THE 2021 SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

 PRESS RELASE _

COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSALS TO THE 2021 SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

La Défense, February 18th, 2021 - Upon the recommendation of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee, Nexans Board of Directors has resolved to propose to the 2021 Shareholders' Meeting to renew, for a period of four years, the terms of office of Andrónico Luksic Craig and Francisco Pérez Mackenna, directors proposed by the main shareholder Invexans Limited, and of Marc Grynberg as independent director.

On the proposal of the Supervisory Boards of the Corporate Mutual Funds and of the employee shareholders, the two candidates for the position of Director representing employee shareholders are Selim Yetkin, Sales Manager for Industry and Solutions Sales (ISP) in the United Kingdom, and Selma Alami, Deputy Managing Director of the North West Africa business unit. Upon the recommendation of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee, Nexans Board of Directors has resolved to support the appointment of Selma Alami.

About Nexans

Nexans is a key driver for the world’s transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).

Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices.
In 2013 Nexans was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group’s commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.

Nexans employs nearly 25,000 people with an industrial footprint in 38 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2020, the Group generated 5.7 billion euros in standard sales.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:                                                                                                                                                                               

Financial communication
Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94
aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com 		Communication
Catherine Garipoglu
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 78
catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com
Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com 		Minaa El Baz
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 65
minaa.el_baz@nexans.com

 

Attachment




Disclaimer

