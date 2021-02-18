 

Ekso Bionics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it will release financial and business results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the close of trading on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-407-3036 for domestic callers or 201-378-4919 for international callers. A live webcast of the event will be available in the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.eksobionics.com, or by clicking here.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks by dialing 877-660-6853 for domestic callers or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using Conference ID: 13715338. The webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for one month following the completion of the call.

About Ekso Bionics 
Ekso Bionics is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
David Carey
212-867-1768
investors@eksobionics.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ekso Bionics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021 RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that it will release financial and business results for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin