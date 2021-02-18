 

Enlivex Announces Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nes Ziona, Israel, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced bought deal offering has exercised in part its option to purchase additional ordinary shares, and has purchased 268,205 ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.40 per share, of the Company at the price to the public of $20.00 per ordinary share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. After giving effect to the partial exercise of the option to purchase additional shares, the gross proceeds to the Company from the previously announced bought deal offering total approximately $51.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Enlivex.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for (i) clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and research and development activities; (ii) potential acquisitions and in-licensing; and (iii) other general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered by Enlivex pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-232009) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 7, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on June 21, 2019 and the Form F-3MEF filed on February 9, 2021 (File No. 333-252926). The offering of the securities was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement.  A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

