Replimune to Present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, today announced that Philip Astley-Sparke, Chief Executive Officer of Replimune, will present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 8:40 AM ET.



A simultaneous webcast will be available in the Investors section of Replimune’s website at www.replimune.com. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.