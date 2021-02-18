 

TraQiQ makes move into the Gig economy supply chain by acquiring Last mile delivery leader Mimo-Technologies.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Bellevue WA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ"), a leading provider of technology solutions announced today that it has acquired Mimo-Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an Indian corporation with a nationwide network of delivery professionals & task workers.

Mimo powers enterprises to efficiently reach locations across India. The company has 14,000 highly trained people making deliveries and fulfilling tasks across the country. This multi-lingual team has performed deliveries & pickups, collected payments, conducted surveys, moved goods through the supply chain and done reference checks. Mimo has over 100 marquee clients that are currently using the platform to push tasks and deliveries across the country. The client list includes leading banks like Yes Bank, RBL and Kotak Mahindra.

MIMO has been a TraQiQ customer for 3 years. The Mimo team implemented the TraQSuite software from TraQiQ for optimizing the cost of operations and maintaining end-to-end processes on the digital platform. This software platform built for "gig" work allows for inhouse and third-party providers to participate seamlessly.

Ajay Sikka, CEO of TraQiQ said “Mimo has effectively showcased the power of the TraQSuite platform. By bringing the companies together we will have the ability to offer a powerful software solution as well as a robust task fulfillment engine to our customers. This combination allows TraQiQ to disrupt the current supply chain in a significant way”.

“Mimo-technologies is deeply focused on building innovative solutions” said Lathika Regunathan, CEO of Mimo. “During the first phase of the pandemic, when the delivery people could not get close to our customers, we built our video verification engine to enable 6 feet of separation. This enabled our customers to keep functioning, even in a lockdown scenario”. She added “Our network of highly trained people is our most valuable asset. This team has moved well beyond being just a delivery service. The gig economy needs more than just drivers and food delivery. Mimo has showcased the advantage of building a multi-purpose network that can be adapted to fulfill a variety of tasks”.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TraQiQ makes move into the Gig economy supply chain by acquiring Last mile delivery leader Mimo-Technologies. Bellevue WA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ"), a leading provider of technology solutions announced today that it has acquired Mimo-Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an Indian corporation with a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
TraQiQ makes big bet on Machine learning by acquiring Kringle, Leader in Loyalty, Rewards and Data analytics.