TraQiQ makes move into the Gig economy supply chain by acquiring Last mile delivery leader Mimo-Technologies.

Mimo powers enterprises to efficiently reach locations across India. The company has 14,000 highly trained people making deliveries and fulfilling tasks across the country. This multi-lingual team has performed deliveries & pickups, collected payments, conducted surveys, moved goods through the supply chain and done reference checks. Mimo has over 100 marquee clients that are currently using the platform to push tasks and deliveries across the country. The client list includes leading banks like Yes Bank, RBL and Kotak Mahindra.

Bellevue WA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ"), a leading provider of technology solutions announced today that it has acquired Mimo-Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an Indian corporation with a nationwide network of delivery professionals & task workers.

MIMO has been a TraQiQ customer for 3 years. The Mimo team implemented the TraQSuite software from TraQiQ for optimizing the cost of operations and maintaining end-to-end processes on the digital platform. This software platform built for "gig" work allows for inhouse and third-party providers to participate seamlessly.

Ajay Sikka, CEO of TraQiQ said “Mimo has effectively showcased the power of the TraQSuite platform. By bringing the companies together we will have the ability to offer a powerful software solution as well as a robust task fulfillment engine to our customers. This combination allows TraQiQ to disrupt the current supply chain in a significant way”.

“Mimo-technologies is deeply focused on building innovative solutions” said Lathika Regunathan, CEO of Mimo. “During the first phase of the pandemic, when the delivery people could not get close to our customers, we built our video verification engine to enable 6 feet of separation. This enabled our customers to keep functioning, even in a lockdown scenario”. She added “Our network of highly trained people is our most valuable asset. This team has moved well beyond being just a delivery service. The gig economy needs more than just drivers and food delivery. Mimo has showcased the advantage of building a multi-purpose network that can be adapted to fulfill a variety of tasks”.