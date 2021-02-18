 

Azincourt Energy to Complete Acquisition of Uranium-Lithium Projects in Southern Peru

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with 1177865 B.C. Ltd. (the “Vendor”) to complete the acquisition of all rights to a series of three uranium-lithium exploration projects (collectively, the “Projects”) located in the Picotani volcanic field in Carabaya and San Antanio De Putina provinces, Puno region, in southeastern Peru. 

The Projects, collectively known as the Escalera group, cover a combined area of 7,400 hectares of prospective exploration targets for volcanic-hosted supergene/surficial lithium and uranium on the Picotani plateau. The land package consists of the Escalera project comprising six concessions totaling 5,500 hectares, the Lituania concession covering 899.97 hectares and the Condorlit concession covering 999.97 hectares. 

The Company currently holds the option to acquire the Projects, which is exercisable by completing a series of cash payments and share issuances to the Vendor and incurring certain exploration expenditures on the Projects. The Company has previously completed cash payments and share issuances to the Vendor to maintain the option in good standing and was required to issue a further 1,000,000 common shares, complete a cash payment of $350,000 and incur exploration expenditures of $2,500,000 in order to exercise the option and acquire the Projects.  Under the terms of the agreement reached with the Vendor, the Company has agreed to exercise the option immediately and to issue 10,000,000 common shares (the “Consideration Shares”) to the Vendor. In consideration for the issuance of the Consideration Shares, the Vendor has agreed to waive all further cash payments and expenditures required under the option and to assign ownership of the Projects to the Company. 

“We believe acquiring these Projects outright through a non-cash arrangement and completing the acquisition ahead of schedule is a good strategic move for the Company,” said Alex Klenman, President and CEO. “We like the exposure to both the lithium and uranium exploration targets these Projects contain. The acquisition also removes some cash obligations on the horizon. Our early exploration efforts in Peru were positive, particularly at Escalera. We were able to validate some highly prospective ground for both uranium and lithium mineralization. We are going to plan follow up exploration phases now and look to get back on the ground there later this year,” continued Mr. Klenman.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Azincourt Energy to Complete Acquisition of Uranium-Lithium Projects in Southern Peru VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with 1177865 B.C. Ltd. (the “Vendor”) to complete …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin