Fulgent Genetics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday March 4, 2021

TEMPLE CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday March 4, 2021. The company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ming Hsieh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim and Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.



The call can be accessed through a live audio webcast in the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com, and through a live conference call by dialing (855) 321-9535 using the conference ID 7669989. An audio replay will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website or by calling (855) 859-2056 using passcode 7669989 through March 11, 2021.