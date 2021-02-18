 

Catalyst Biosciences to Present at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that the members of its executive management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 2:10 pm ET on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please click here. An archived webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines company
Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Our complement pipeline includes a pre-clinical program partnered with Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ prophylaxis in patients with CFI deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway as well as other complement programs in development.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about Catalyst’s product candidates and the benefits of its protease engineering platform. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19 and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA, including the generation of neutralizing antibodies, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in trial enrollment, development and manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 and other factors, the risk that Biogen will terminate Catalyst’s agreement, competition and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2020, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
Ana Kapor
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.
investors@catbio.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Catalyst Biosciences to Present at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) today announced that the members of its executive management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 42nd Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin