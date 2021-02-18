Aqua Metals Announces Schedule for Full-Year 2020 Results

The call may be accessed by dialing: 1-833-579-0902 (toll free) or 1-778-560-2608 for international callers and referencing conference ID: 1943465. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8D7D7D42-9764-4BF1-8 ... . In addition, the live webcast or a replay of the conference call will be available via the Company website at: https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar . A telephone replay of the conference call will be available until March 25, 2021 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (toll free) or 1-416-621-4642 and using conference ID: 1943465.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining technology. The modular Aqualyzers cleanly generate ultra-pure metal one atom at a time, closing the sustainability loop for the rapidly growing energy storage economy. The Company’s offerings include equipment supply, services and licensing of the AquaRefining technology to recyclers across the globe. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

