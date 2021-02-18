 

StrikeForce Launches PrivacyLok Delivering Multi-Layered Privacy Protection Built for New Remote Work Realities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Desktop Protection Suite Safeguards Devices from Cyber Attacks; Multiplies Security for Video Conferencing Platforms Like Zoom, Webex, Teams, and other Collaboration Tools

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a cyber technology company that prevents data theft and security breaches, today announced the launch of PrivacyLok, a new desktop privacy protection suite designed to prevent unwanted applications from accessing sensitive data while protecting users from eavesdropping spyware and commonly exploitable computing processes including keylogging, camera access, audio access, screen scraping and more.

As the business world shifts online, the ‘new normal’ of remote work spawned by the pandemic has led to an increased reliance on online communications, particularly around the usage of video conferencing. While convenient, the security vulnerabilities hackers can exploit through these platforms and other collaborative tools can deliver spyware to a user’s device, granting them access not only to one’s desktop, but cameras, microphones and keyboards as well. This results in hackers being able to both steal sensitive data and spy on unbeknownst users, as well as gain access to email, skype and slack logins.

To combat this, PrivacyLok offers a standalone endpoint protection platform for corporations & consumers, which was designed specifically to address the vulnerabilities commonly associated with communication and meeting collaboration tools. PrivacyLok stops malware from stealing usernames, passwords or other confidential and personal information as users type on the keyboard, while blocking spyware from taking control over a device's camera, microphone, speakers and clipboard. Additionally, PrivacyLok protects these functions while using other video conferencing platforms like Zoom, WebEx and Microsoft Teams that can be easily susceptible to breaches.

“Cyber attacks are increasing and hackers are taking advantage of the new normal by stealing data from computers and spreading malware across networks, which can potentially take down an entire company,” said Mark L. Kay, CEO, StrikeForce. “It’s safe to say that at some point, malware is going to get through an organization’s existing security controls, whether that’s through a video conferencing platform, or other means. PrivacyLok fills a crucial security gap and was designed to address the new realities of remote work, so even if malware gets through, users can feel confident that they are fully protected.”

