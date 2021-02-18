Zogenix to Participate in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, February 26, 2021, at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.



Zogenix Fireside Chat Details

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021 Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time

The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at https://zogenixinc.gcs-web.com.