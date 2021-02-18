 

Zogenix to Participate in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, February 26, 2021, at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Zogenix Fireside Chat Details
Date: Friday, February 26, 2021
Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time

The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at https://zogenixinc.gcs-web.com.

About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution has been approved by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs underway: one for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, another rare epilepsy, and one for MT1621, an investigational therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called TK2 deficiency (being developed through its subsidiary Modis Therapeutics). Zogenix is also collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for genetic rare epilepsies.

CONTACTS:

Zogenix
Melinda Baker
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
+1 (510) 788-8732 | corpcomms@zogenix.com

Investors
Brian Ritchie 
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors LLC
+1 (212) 915-2578 | britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Media
Stefanie Tuck, Vice President, Porter Novelli
+1 (978) 390-1394 | stefanie.tuck@porternovelli.com

 




