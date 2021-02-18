 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.02.2021 / 14:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Weitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IBU-tec advanced materials AG

b) LEI
529900L3YY7VW52QZT63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.00 EUR 8500000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
34.0000 EUR 8500000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Hainweg 9-10
99425 Weimar
Germany
Internet: www.ibu-tec.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64613  18.02.2021 



Wertpapier


