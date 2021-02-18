 

Calix Delivers the World’s Only Always On Network Platform, Eliminating Downtime for Service Providers When They Upgrade Their Intelligent Access EDGE Networks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 14:25  |  49   |   |   

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a significant update to AXOS which expands infrastructure APIs to enable full modularity across network functions. This important update to the Intelligent Access EDGE solution allows communications service providers (CSPs) to isolate specific functions that are targeted for upgrades and keep the rest of the network operating with zero downtime during the upgrade. This in-service upgrade capability is the next step in enabling CSPs to run networks that fully meet the demands of subscribers, ensure an Always On service, and meet stringent service-level agreements.

As new services proliferate and network demand increases, the pace of new service rollouts is accelerating across markets. Increasingly, subscribers are also demanding network access 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Because the traditional maintenance window—between midnight and 5 a.m.—can interrupt as much as 25 percent of network traffic, many CSPs are struggling to keep up with the pace of upgrades. This breakthrough AXOS release enables CSPs to eliminate the maintenance windows commonly required between major upgrades while ensuring new services are rolled out rapidly. By eliminating these maintenance windows, AXOS gives CSPs the ability to deliver uninterrupted services to subscribers.

“As we continue to grow our network and connect more southern Colorado communities to fiber broadband, it is critical that we maintain network connectivity throughout the process,” said Josh Wehe, director of operations for Colorado-based Jade Communications. “With this new Always On in-service software upgrade capability, our subscribers are assured their connection to our network remains seamless. Partnering with Calix has already delivered massive operational efficiency improvements for us, and this new AXOS capability will ensure we continue to upgrade and maintain the services we deliver without the interruptions that might have marred our subscribers’ experiences previously.”

Built with a modular architecture, the AXOS platform delivers dramatically simplified and stateful operations that enable CSPs to ensure their access networks are Always On. By targeting a single software module for upgrade, AXOS enables the rest of the network to continue running uninterrupted. Furthermore, when the module is updated, it restarts exactly where it left off. The result is a complete in-service network update that enables CSPs to maintain subscriber connectivity throughout the process.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calix Delivers the World’s Only Always On Network Platform, Eliminating Downtime for Service Providers When They Upgrade Their Intelligent Access EDGE Networks Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a significant update to AXOS which expands infrastructure APIs to enable full modularity across network functions. This important update to the Intelligent Access EDGE solution allows communications service …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Closes Upsized $345 Million Initial Public ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Calix Launches Revolutionary New Capabilities for the Intelligent Access EDGE That Will Transform Service Provider Economics and Simplify Network Architectures
11.02.21
Calix Ensures Service Providers Remain on the Cutting Edge Of Subscriber Innovation With Enhanced Premier Support for the Revenue EDGE
10.02.21
End-to-End Overhaul of Calix Cloud Changes the Game by Radically Simplifying Operations for Service Provider Marketing and Support Teams
27.01.21
Calix Announces Michael Weening as President and Chief Operating Officer
27.01.21
Calix Releases Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
3
Calix: Trendwende oder Strohfeuer?