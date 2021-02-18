Elanco to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:50 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.