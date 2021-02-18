 

Elanco to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:50 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose Sustainability/ESG Pledges – all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.



ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Elanco to Participate in the BofA Securities Animal Health Virtual Summit
27.01.21
Elanco Confirms Date and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement
26.01.21
Elanco Announces Next Wave of Restructuring to Drive Operational Efficiencies Post Bayer Acquisition

