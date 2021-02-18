Panostaja Sells Suomen Helakeskus to HTF Group Oy



Panostaja has signed an agreement to sell the entire share capital of Suomen Helakeskus Oy to HTF Group Oy. This also entails Panostaja divesting all of its business operations specializing in the import of fittings and the provision of related services. Suomen Helakeskus Oy is a subsidiary of Suomen Helasto Oy, which is fully owned by Panostaja.

The trade involves Panostaja relinquishing its ownership in the company entirely. The debt-free total purchase price is MEUR 2.5, in addition to which an IFRS 16 debt of MEUR 0.9 has been recorded in the segment’s balance sheet. This debt will be removed from the balance sheet once the deal is complete. Once the deal has been completed, Panostaja Group will record a capital loss of approximately MEUR 1.2, taking the tax effects into account.

Suomen Helakeskus will continue operating as an independent company. After the transition phase, Ari Pölkky of HTF Group will take over as the company’s CEO. Suomen Helakeskus has been owned by Panostaja since 2007.

“We have owned Suomen Helakeskus for a long time, so we know each other quite well thanks to our shared history. Even though it is bittersweet that our journey together is coming to an end, now is the time to divest and help the company reach the next phase with a new owner. The divestment is in keeping with our strategy and supports our objective of actively developing our own portfolio. I would like to thank the entire staff of Suomen Helakeskus for our shared journey through thick and thin,” says Panostaja’s CEO Tapio Tommila.

“This deal is a logical strategic step forward for us. Suomen Helakeskus is a strong company with a long history, which is known for logistical expertise, high-quality services and competence in international procurements. The deal will provide HTF Group with the best clients in the field as well as loyal long-term customer relationships. We are very excited about this opportunity to incorporate the company as part of HTF Group to improve our service capabilities even further. The company’s committed staff has done excellent work, and we look forward to working more closely with them,” says HTF Group’s CEO Ari Pölkky.