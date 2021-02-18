 

Panostaja Sells Suomen Helakeskus to HTF Group Oy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:30  |  56   |   |   

Panostaja Oyj               Stock Exchange Bulletin, Inside Information       February 18, 2021          at 15:30


Panostaja Sells Suomen Helakeskus to HTF Group Oy


Panostaja has signed an agreement to sell the entire share capital of Suomen Helakeskus Oy to HTF Group Oy. This also entails Panostaja divesting all of its business operations specializing in the import of fittings and the provision of related services. Suomen Helakeskus Oy is a subsidiary of Suomen Helasto Oy, which is fully owned by Panostaja.

The trade involves Panostaja relinquishing its ownership in the company entirely. The debt-free total purchase price is MEUR 2.5, in addition to which an IFRS 16 debt of MEUR 0.9 has been recorded in the segment’s balance sheet. This debt will be removed from the balance sheet once the deal is complete. Once the deal has been completed, Panostaja Group will record a capital loss of approximately MEUR 1.2, taking the tax effects into account.

Suomen Helakeskus will continue operating as an independent company. After the transition phase, Ari Pölkky of HTF Group will take over as the company’s CEO. Suomen Helakeskus has been owned by Panostaja since 2007.

“We have owned Suomen Helakeskus for a long time, so we know each other quite well thanks to our shared history. Even though it is bittersweet that our journey together is coming to an end, now is the time to divest and help the company reach the next phase with a new owner. The divestment is in keeping with our strategy and supports our objective of actively developing our own portfolio. I would like to thank the entire staff of Suomen Helakeskus for our shared journey through thick and thin,” says Panostaja’s CEO Tapio Tommila.

“This deal is a logical strategic step forward for us. Suomen Helakeskus is a strong company with a long history, which is known for logistical expertise, high-quality services and competence in international procurements. The deal will provide HTF Group with the best clients in the field as well as loyal long-term customer relationships. We are very excited about this opportunity to incorporate the company as part of HTF Group to improve our service capabilities even further. The company’s committed staff has done excellent work, and we look forward to working more closely with them,” says HTF Group’s CEO Ari Pölkky.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Panostaja Sells Suomen Helakeskus to HTF Group Oy Panostaja Oyj               Stock Exchange Bulletin, Inside Information       February 18, 2021          at 15:30 Panostaja Sells Suomen Helakeskus to HTF Group Oy Panostaja has signed an agreement to sell the entire share capital of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Orange: Financial information at December 31, 2020
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Panostaja Oyj to Carry Out a Free-Of-Charge Share Issue to the Company Itself
05.02.21
Panostaja Oyj´s Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Board
05.02.21
Panostaja Oyj's Annual General Meeting February 5, 2021