 

Silo Pharma Licenses Novel Peptide-Guided Drug Delivery Approach for the Treatment of MS

Targeting innovative treatments for multiple sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory pathology

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders, announced today that it has finalized its previously announced agreement to license an innovative Central nervous system-homing peptides for treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory pathology, signing a  Master License Agreement with the University of Maryland Baltimore.

Researchers at the University discovered this novel peptide and have completed preclinical studies supporting its efficacy.  

Mr. Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma, commented, “Silo Pharma is committed to innovation, merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, and this novel drug delivery approach. Psilocybin may have the potential to bring relief to many people suffering from neurological disorders.”

About Silo Pharma
Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Hayden IR 
Brett Maas 
646-536-7331 
Email: brett@haydenir.com




