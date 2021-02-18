 

Infinity Announces Closing of $92 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INFI) (“Infinity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced the closing of the sale of 24,150,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.80 per share in its previously announced underwritten public offering, including 3,150,000 shares sold upon the exercise in full of a 15% over-allotment option by the underwriters. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $91.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering closed on February 17, 2021.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as sole book-runner for the offering. Truist Securities, Inc. and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

Infinity intends to use net proceeds from the offering for the continued clinical development of eganelisib, for general corporate purposes and for working capital.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230258) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2019 and declared effective on April 29, 2019 and a related registration statement on Form S-3 (File No.333-253026) that was filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) and which became automatically effective on February 11, 2021. The offering was made only by a means of a written prospectus and a prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the accompanying base prospectus and the registration statements have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the registration statements, the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Infinity Announces Pricing of $80 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
11.02.21
Infinity Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
11.02.21
Infinity Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming BIO CEO & Investor Conference
11.02.21
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Data from Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial of Eganelisib and Nivolumab in Advanced Urothelial Cancer at ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium
10.02.21
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call for the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium to Discuss Clinical Data from MARIO-275 Phase 2 Study