 

Live Webcast Deliver Better Business Outcomes – Managing Demand Variability

18.02.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, invites you to the upcoming webcast: Deliver Better Business Outcomes Managing Demand Variability. Featuring industry leaders Lora Cecere, founder, Supply Chain Insights, and Mac McGary, executive vice president, Logility; this two-part live webcast series will explore how to build a more resilient supply chain and turn unforeseen challenges into opportunities for differentiation and growth.

In part one of this two-part series, we will explore what it means to ‘deliver better business outcomes’ in 2021 and share insights into the main drivers of demand variability. The webcast will discuss how advanced technologies, such as AI and machine learning, and the use of a digital twin can accelerate planning and execution. Additionally, attendees will understand the importance of change management across the enterprise to help sustain resilience.

Webcast at a Glance

  • Title: Deliver Better Business Outcomes (Part 1) – Managing Demand Variability
  • Speakers: Lora Cecere, founder, Supply Chain Insights, and Mac McGary, executive vice president, Logility
  • When: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST
  • Register Today: https://bit.ly/3dfYw1W

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.



Wertpapier


