Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue Held Steady Sequentially

Even during unprecedented conditions with the global pandemic, international revenue in 2020 grew 43% to approximately $1.9 million compared with $1.3 million in 2019. At the end of 2020, SDP had $1.96 million in cash up from both $1.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and $1.2 million at the end of 2019. Preliminary results are subject to change pending review by the Company’s independent accountants.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced unaudited preliminary revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $10.5 million and was $1.5 million for the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2020 preliminary revenue included approximately $1.2 million from the U.S. market and $0.3 million from outside the U.S. Preliminary contract services revenue in the fourth quarter of $0.6 million improved nearly 80% over the third quarter. Preliminary tool revenue was $0.9 million.

Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO, commented, “While 2020 was a year we would soon like to forget, we nonetheless believe that we made excellent progress with our strategy to expand the market penetration of the well bore conditioning tool, the Drill-N-Ream (DNR). We gained new customers both domestically and internationally. We also attained the AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015 certification, which provides us further opportunity to diversify both within our primary industry as well as into others. Importantly, activity in 2021 has improved and we are rebuilding our team to meet demand.”

