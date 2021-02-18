 

Itron to Host First Itron Utility Week for Smart City and Utility Leaders in EMEA

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it will host its flagship event, Itron Utility Week (IUW), virtually for smart city and utility leaders in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) on March 16 and 17, 2021. As the first regional IUW, the two-day event will bring leaders together virtually to share insights and solutions to address pressing challenges and create opportunity, together. To ensure the safety of all attendees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the customer-focused event will be completely virtual.

“We are thrilled to introduce this event to EMEA for the first time to bring together industry experts, colleagues and thought leaders to share fresh perspectives and open the door to endless possibilities through innovation,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing and public affairs at Itron. “For decades, Itron has collaborated with cities, municipalities and utilities in EMEA to provide innovative, long-term energy and water solutions. At IUW EMEA, we look forward to building on this success to create a more resourceful world.”

“This event has been designed to share knowledge and experience and discuss ways of solving issues facing utilities, municipalities and cities in EMEA,” said Andrew Jones, vice president of Sales for EMEA. “I look forward to gathering virtually with industry leaders, utility peers and smart city representatives to share ideas to create a brighter future for ourselves, our businesses and our communities.”

Itron Utility Week EMEA will be offered virtually and at no charge and will be available in English with subtitles in French, German, Spanish and Italian.

What:

 

Itron Utility Week EMEA 2021 includes peer-led breakout sessions about technology, trends and best practices; insightful keynotes from industry leaders; engaging and thought-provoking panels; and an interactive product showcase of select Itron solutions.

When:

 

March 16-17, 2021

Where:

 

Online

Sessions: Keynote and featured sessions at Itron Utility Week EMEA include:

  • Opening Keynote: Tom Deitrich, Itron’s CEO and president, will open the event with Andrew Jones, Itron’s vice president of Sales, to discuss how to deliver better ROI and empower business transformation for utilities and cities.
  • Breakout Sessions: Tailored breakout sessions provide the opportunity to learn from and have conversations with industry peers and Itron employees who have a firsthand understanding of the issues at play in the sector. Breakout sessions are organized into two tracks: Water Management and Smart City and Utility Solutions. Among the topics that will be covered are:
    • Leveraging multi-purpose networks to enable digital communities;
    • Reducing non-revenue water through leak detection;
    • Quantifying the value and benefits of distributed intelligence;
    • Accelerating electric vehicle adoption through grid analytics and charging management; and
    • A smart city panel where several city and community experts will share how cities are navigating the pandemic and how connected city infrastructure and services can aid recovery.

To keep up with live updates throughout the conference read updates on the Itron blog and follow Itron and #IUWEMEA on social media. There is no charge to attend and event registration is now open for Itron customers, prospects and partners. For more information about Itron Utility Week EMEA: Empowering Innovation, visit itron.com/iuwemea.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.



