 

CIRCOR International to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), one of the world’s leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 4, 2021. At 9:00 a.m. ET that day, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Scott Buckhout, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Abhi Khandelwal, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides, please visit “Webcasts & Presentations” in the “Investors” portion of CIRCOR’s website. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.

The live call also can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-5790 or (201) 689-8328. Please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

ABOUT CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
 CIRCOR International is one of the world’s leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers’ most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to more than 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. The Company has a global presence with approximately 3,200 employees and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.circor.com.



