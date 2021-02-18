Guidewire Software to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, March 4, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter fiscal 2021. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at http://ir.guidewire.com .

Guidewire Software Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (877) 705-6003, Domestic

(201) 493-6725, International

Replay: (844) 512-2921, Passcode 13716551, Domestic

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13716551, International

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

