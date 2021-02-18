 

Guidewire Software to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, March 4, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter fiscal 2021. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at http://ir.guidewire.com.

What:

Guidewire Software Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

(877) 705-6003, Domestic

 

(201) 493-6725, International

Replay:

(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13716551, Domestic

 

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13716551, International

Webcast:

http://ir.guidewire.com/ (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guidewire Software to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on March 4, 2021 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021 after market close on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Closes Upsized $345 Million Initial Public ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Guidewire Promotes Multiple PartnerConnect Solution Partners
17.02.21
Church Mutual Selects Guidewire Cloud to Accelerate Claims Transformation
16.02.21
Vienna Insurance Group’s Digital Start-up, Beesafe, Achieves Rapid Four-month Guidewire Deployment in Midst of Global Pandemic
11.02.21
Kube Partners’ Detector R2 Add-on for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
09.02.21
TrueMotion Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem; Introduces Claims Accelerator Powered by Smartphone Telematics Data
08.02.21
Guidewire erhält drei XCelent-Auszeichnungen für die Policenverwaltung in EMEA
08.02.21
Guidewire Receives Three XCelent Awards for Policy Administration in EMEA
02.02.21
ClaimFox’s Claim File Request Fulfillment Integration for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
28.01.21
Wawanesa Selects Guidewire Cloud for Digital Business Growth
27.01.21
Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem Celebrates 100 Partner Milestone