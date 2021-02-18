Aqua Pennsylvania’s Bristol Plant Recognized With National Award for Outstanding Performance

Aqua Pennsylvania’s Bristol Water Treatment Plant has received the Phase III Directors Award from the Partnership for Safe Water , a program developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the American Water Works Association, and associated Partner organizations to guide water utilities towards improving water quality by optimizing system operations.

Aqua Pennsylvania Bristol Water Treatment Plant staff earned the facility the Phase III Directors Award from the Partnership for Safe Water. L to R: is Operating Engineer Tom Bannon, Plant Manager Eric Damon, Utility Worker Nate Hornikel, Plant Manager, Trevor McMullen, Treatment Technician Matt Kauffman and Production Specialist Kevin Rosen.

Aqua’s Bristol plant, located in Bucks County Pennsylvania, was presented this award for achieving the program’s Directors Award level of performance. The Directors Award is awarded by completing the Self-Assessment and Peer Review phase of the Partnership program, which includes comprehensive evaluation of treatment plant operations and performance, identification of performance limiting factors, and the development of action plans to achieve optimization. Aqua’s Bristol plant was one of a select group of utilities honored by the Partnership and AWWA, the largest and oldest worldwide organization dedicated to safe water.

“We are proud that each of our 11 surface water treatment plants in Pennsylvania are enrolled in the Partnership,” said Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca. “The Bristol plant is the fourth Aqua Pennsylvania plant to have received director-level awards from the organization,” said Lucca. “It now joins our Ingram’s Mill plant in Chester County and Ridley Creek Plant in Delaware County each of which have Phase III Director Awards. Our Roaring Creek Plant in Shamokin received a Phase IV President’s Award in late 2016, one of the highest honors given by the organization.

“I am proud of the team that worked hard to make this possible including our Vice President, Production Todd Duerr, Treatment Director Matt Miller, Production Director Jeff Bickel, Plant Manager Eric Damon and all of the plant staff who made this possible.”

“We have a dedicated team of water professionals who work tirelessly to deliver high quality water to our customers”, said Aqua Pennsylvania Treatment Director Matt Miller. “This award is validation of those efforts and our Pennsylvania team is very proud of this accomplishment. The Director’s Award highlights Aqua’s pursuit of excellence and is awarded to plants that consistently achieve higher standards for water quality and are committed to continuous improvement.”

Production Manager Jeff Bickel expressed similar praise for his team. “The Bristol Plant staff and the Pennsylvania team are committed to providing the highest quality water to our customers,” said Bickel. “Participating in this program and achieving the Partnership Phase III Award is a result of their hard work and dedication.”

The Partnership for Safe Water is a voluntary self-assessment and optimization program for water treatment plant and distribution system operation. More than 300 utility subscribers, collectively serving more than 100 million people, are committed to the Partnership’s goals of providing safe, high-quality drinking water by achieving operational excellence in water treatment. Partnership members participate in a rigorous four-phase self-assessment and peer review process, developed by water utility optimization experts, and are recognized for their commitment to delivering safe water to their communities.

Aqua Pennsylvania serves approximately 1.4 million people in 32 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.

WTRGG

