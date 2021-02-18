 

Nerdy Announces Appointment of Cathy Beaudoin, Former Amazon and Gap Executive, to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Nerdy Inc., the parent company of Varsity Tutors and a leading direct-to-consumer, curated gig economy platform for live online learning, today announced the appointment of Cathy Beaudoin to the company’s Board of Directors, as an Independent Director. Ms. Beaudoin brings more than 25 years of experience focused primarily on building brands and scaling e-commerce businesses for leading companies like Amazon and Gap.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005317/en/

Cathy Beaudoin (Photo: Business Wire)

Cathy Beaudoin (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Cathy’s caliber to our Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging her extensive industry expertise and experience building high-profile e-commerce brands,” said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy. “Cathy has joined us at a pivotal moment in our business, as we expand the breadth and reach of our platform and start our journey as a public company. I am confident that the addition of her unique perspective will be an invaluable asset, as we look to scale and accelerate growth and ultimately achieve our long-term vision of transforming how people learn at all age levels.”

Ms. Beaudoin, a noted industry executive, joins Nerdy’s Board of Directors following an eight-year career with Amazon where she served as President of Amazon Fashion, leading the Amazon.com fashion business, Shopbop.com, and MyHabit.com. During her tenure, she brought hundreds of reputable brands to Amazon, leveraging technology and personalization to ultimately transform the business into the nation’s leading apparel retailer. Prior to Amazon, she served as Senior Vice President at Gap with responsibilities including acting as the general manager and internal founder of Piperlime, the e-commerce fashion business launched in 2005. While at Gap, Ms. Beaudoin held a number of senior marketing positions across the company’s Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, including at the Senior Vice President level. Ms. Beaudoin serves as a Senior Advisor at private equity firm General Atlantic and as a board member for Crate & Barrel Holdings, FORMA Brands and Grove Collaborative.

“I am excited to join the board of such a high-growth, disruptive technology company like Nerdy,” said Cathy Beaudoin. “I have been impressed with the strength of the management team and the superior personalized experience they offer through their innovative adaptive learning platform. It’s clear that Nerdy's business is inflecting now, as revenue growth and engagement are accelerating, and I look forward to lending my expertise to help capitalize on the multiple growth vectors and build on the current momentum.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s recent agreement to become a public company through a business combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company associated with global private equity firm TPG. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. The growing demand and enthusiasm for online learning platforms has resulted in rapid user and revenue growth, including an 87% year-over-year increase in online revenue and a 169% increase in paid online sessions in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Nerdy
 Nerdy is a leading curated gig economy and direct-to-consumer platform for learning and live online instruction. Nerdy’s mission is to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI and machine learning, to connect learners of all ages to experts and deliver superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nerdy Announces Appointment of Cathy Beaudoin, Former Amazon and Gap Executive, to its Board of Directors Nerdy Inc., the parent company of Varsity Tutors and a leading direct-to-consumer, curated gig economy platform for live online learning, today announced the appointment of Cathy Beaudoin to the company’s Board of Directors, as an Independent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Closes Upsized $345 Million Initial Public ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Koch gibt strategische Partnerschaft mit EVBox Group, dem Branchenführer für EV-Ladelösungen, bekannt
29.01.21
Nerdy to Become Public Company via Business Combination with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities