Quad and the Quadracci Family’s Windhover Foundation Commit $1 Million to Bring The BrandLab to Milwaukee

“The BrandLab starts by exposing students to creative and viable careers before they graduate from high school and then we stay with them on their journey to their first full-time role,” said Ellen Walthour, Chief Executive Officer of The BrandLab. “This is a long-term solution that requires long-range vision from the industry’s top leaders. Quad understands that our work not only advances racial equity, but it makes the creative field so much stronger.”

Today, Quad/Graphics, Inc. (“Quad”) and the Quadracci family’s Windhover Foundation are announcing a three-year, $1 million commitment to The BrandLab, a non-profit dedicated to changing the face and voice of the marketing industry by creating opportunities for young people from diverse ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds. This new partnership will enable The BrandLab to expand into the Milwaukee community and bring together local agencies, corporations and student interns who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), or who come from low-income families. Already operational in Kansas City and Minneapolis, The BrandLab’s success in bringing young, diverse voices into the creative profession directly aligns with Quad’s decades-long dedication to creating a better way.

Quad’s partnership with The BrandLab will provide the organization with a long-term foundation to begin operating in the Milwaukee area and identify internship opportunities, through support from local agencies and corporations, for students who identify as BIPOC or qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. The interns will work among the region’s advertising and marketing departments in roles that emphasize creativity and innovation, and that will grow over time to permanent positions.

“I am such a huge believer in what The BrandLab has accomplished and how much more impact is to come,” said Frank Crowson, Chief Marketing Officer of Best Buy and member of The BrandLab’s Board of Directors. “Quad’s support will be instrumental in pushing that impact toward its full potential. I look forward to continuing to change the face and voice of our industry together with Quad as our partner.”

Since 2009, The BrandLab has exposed thousands of classroom students to creative careers and placed more than 500 interns in corporations and agencies, 90% of whom now have plans to pursue a path in the industry. Dozens of alumni have secured full-time positions in the creative field, and hundreds have been paired with professional mentors who will help them navigate their professional paths.