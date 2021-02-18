 

East Stone Acquisition Corporation Announces Business Combination with JHD Holdings (Cayman) Limited, an Innovative Merchant Enablement Platform in Lower-Tier Cities in China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 14:40  |  52   |   |   

Burlington, MA and Beijing, China, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: ESSC) ("East Stone"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), and JHD Holdings (Cayman) Limited, an innovative merchant enablement services platform in lower-tier cities in China ("JHD" or the "Company"), operating in China under the brand Ji Hui Duo(“积惠多”),  announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named JHD Technologies Limited, and seeks to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.  The terms of the business combination agreement provide that at closing the public company ("Pubco") resulting from the transaction will issue shares to the selling parties with an aggregate value equal to one billion U.S. dollars ($1,000,000,000), subject to adjustments for closing cash, closing debt, and certain excess unpaid expenses. 10% of the Pubco shares to be issued to the selling parties at closing will be subject to an earn-out and escrowed under the terms of the agreement.

JHD is an online and offline merchant enablement services platform that provides almost 90,000 independent retailers, in five provinces, with a full suite of services and technologies, including Point-of-Sale (POS), supply chain and logistics, and fintech/payment capability. To enable financial inclusion of communities that are significantly underbanked, JHD’s platform has already enabled 3,000 outlets to become licensed rural area financial stations, enabling established banks to extend their branch network to serve more consumers. By supplying the partner stores with reliable and timely delivery of branded consumer products, JHD provides a reliable supply chain to the stores.

JHD targets lower-tier cities and emerging areas in China, which represent a total population of over 550 million people who spend over $900 billion on food and household items each year, mostly in the over six million independent retailers that service these regions.

Commenting on today’s announcement, JHD’s founder and Chairman, Alan Clingman, said, “In 2016 we started Ji Hui Duo （“积惠多”）with the mission of building a technology driven platform and the accompanying service infrastructure to support financial inclusion in the world’s largest emerging market. We believe the highly fragmented, lower tier economy of China represents one of the biggest potential growth stories of this decade and we are in the middle of it."

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

East Stone Acquisition Corporation Announces Business Combination with JHD Holdings (Cayman) Limited, an Innovative Merchant Enablement Platform in Lower-Tier Cities in China Burlington, MA and Beijing, China, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: ESSC) ("East Stone"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), and JHD Holdings (Cayman) Limited, an innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Aleafia Health Announces Increase to Bought Deal Offering of Units to $20 Million
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Orange: Financial information at December 31, 2020
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin