East Stone Acquisition Corporation Announces Business Combination with JHD Holdings (Cayman) Limited, an Innovative Merchant Enablement Platform in Lower-Tier Cities in China

Burlington, MA and Beijing, China, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Stone Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: ESSC) ("East Stone"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), and JHD Holdings (Cayman) Limited, an innovative merchant enablement services platform in lower-tier cities in China ("JHD" or the "Company"), operating in China under the brand Ji Hui Duo(“积惠多”), announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named JHD Technologies Limited, and seeks to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The terms of the business combination agreement provide that at closing the public company ("Pubco") resulting from the transaction will issue shares to the selling parties with an aggregate value equal to one billion U.S. dollars ($1,000,000,000), subject to adjustments for closing cash, closing debt, and certain excess unpaid expenses. 10% of the Pubco shares to be issued to the selling parties at closing will be subject to an earn-out and escrowed under the terms of the agreement.

JHD is an online and offline merchant enablement services platform that provides almost 90,000 independent retailers, in five provinces, with a full suite of services and technologies, including Point-of-Sale (POS), supply chain and logistics, and fintech/payment capability. To enable financial inclusion of communities that are significantly underbanked, JHD’s platform has already enabled 3,000 outlets to become licensed rural area financial stations, enabling established banks to extend their branch network to serve more consumers. By supplying the partner stores with reliable and timely delivery of branded consumer products, JHD provides a reliable supply chain to the stores.

JHD targets lower-tier cities and emerging areas in China, which represent a total population of over 550 million people who spend over $900 billion on food and household items each year, mostly in the over six million independent retailers that service these regions.

Commenting on today’s announcement, JHD’s founder and Chairman, Alan Clingman, said, “In 2016 we started Ji Hui Duo （“积惠多”）with the mission of building a technology driven platform and the accompanying service infrastructure to support financial inclusion in the world’s largest emerging market. We believe the highly fragmented, lower tier economy of China represents one of the biggest potential growth stories of this decade and we are in the middle of it."