GTX Corp Adds Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits for the SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Antigen

The COVID-19 Antigen test ( www.gtxmask.com ) is a lateral flow immunochromatographic assay for the detection of extracted nucleocapsid protein antigens specific to SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal swab specimens collected from individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within the first five days of symptom onset.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of Health and Safety personal protective medical equipment “PPE”, announced today it has begun the distribution of a Rapid Diagnostic Test-Kits for Antigens. The highly accurate, 10-minute results COVID-19 Antigen test is approved under the Emergency Use Authorization (“EAU”) and tests for the detection of Antigens specific to SARS-CoV-2.

Key Attributes of the Rapid Test Kit:

Approved under the EAU act.

Made in the U.S.A.

Test results within 10 minutes.

No Lab required; test-kit comes with everything you need.

“As the vaccine rollout continues, we see testing becoming an integral part of that process. Whether you need to test to get on a plane, due to the recently mandated travel requirements , or if you want to test your antibodies to see if you ever had COVID, low-cost rapid test kits are going to play a big role in getting back to normal over the next 12 months. Adding the “Made in the U.S.A.” rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test to our rapid Antibody test kits, expands our existing assortment of essential health & safety products, is part of our ongoing commitment to bringing the marketplace the “best-in-class” products and services”, stated GTX Corp CEO, Patrick Bertagna.

The Company widely known for its flagship, award winning and patented GPS SmartSole , a safety and security GPS monitoring and tracking solution for those who suffer from Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, TBI and other memory disorders, is expected to announce the launch of its newly engineered 4G LTE model sometime this quarter. They will come in three trim to fit sizes for adults and children, made with state-of-the-art electronic components and a ruggedized water resistant encasement, all assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.