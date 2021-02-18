 

AMMO, Inc. Releases Transcript of February 16th Earnings Call and Follow-Up Q&A

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to provide a link to the transcript and summary excerpts of the Q&A session from the Company’s 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call held on February 16, 2021.

Replay:
https://ammoinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/20210216-143495-ammoinc ...

Fiscal 2022 is positioned to be transformative in AMMO’s opinion, with revenue and earnings per share increasing significantly as the Company continues to deploy resources to solidify Fiscal 2021’s trajectory.

Q&A session:

Moderator

Our first question comes from the line of Trey Kidd with Raymond James. You may proceed with your question.

Trey Kidd

Hi, guys, congrats on the quarter. Just had a two-part question here. Can you explain Adjusted EBITDA, and can you also expand on the net loss?

Rob Wiley (CFO)

Yes. Thank you, Trey.

Adjusted EBITDA is an EBITDA calculation which includes add-backs for other non-cash expenses or non-recurring items. We ended the quarter with positive Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.4 million and for the nine month period, positive Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million.

Moving on to your question about our net loss, we ended the quarter with net loss of approximately $1.9 million, which included $2.4 million of non-cash expenses. If excluded, this would translate into positive net income of approximately $500,000.

I think this is a great question because it's important for our shareholders to understand that when non-cash expenses like depreciation, amortization and others are added back, it resulted in positive net income of $500,000. Also, we expect this number to grow rapidly in upcoming quarters.

Moderator

I think we're ready for the next question. Our next question comes from the line of Lisa Kay, Private Investor. You may proceed with your question.

Lisa Kay

Hi, guys. I wanted to congratulate you on the great job you did this quarter. I also wanted to ask if you could shed some light on the increased margin.

Rob Wiley (CFO)

Yes. Thank you, Lisa.

Our margins for the third quarter of the fiscal year were approximately 20%. If non-cash depreciation and amortization are added back, our margins for the quarter would be approximately 25%. As a standalone, the margin for the quarter was an 88% increase quarter-over-quarter. Our margins are dramatically increasing as our sales are increasing.

