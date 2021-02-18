Clikia Receives Additional $150K Purchase Order From Signet International, Boosting Total So Far This Year To Over $600K

Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia, stated, “The increasing demand for our products is very encouraging. Therefore, with great excitement, we are accelerating our growth assumptions and planning accordingly.”

FORT LEE, NJ, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, is pleased to announce an additional $150,000 purchase order from Signet International Group (“Signet”) for the travel retail market bringing total purchase orders so far this year from Signet to over $600,000.

The travel retail market includes airports, cruise lines, ferries, and ports. Airports lead the way and are expected to remain the dominant player in the upcoming years. The travel retail market experienced a tremendous setback in 2020 due to the worldwide pandemic known as COVID-19.

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the travel retail market, which was valued at $74 billion in 2019, is estimated to reach only $33 billion in 2020, registering a year-on-year decline of over 55%. However, with expected relaxations in travel restrictions from the start of 2021, the market appears set for a steady increase in retail sales during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. However, at a conservative growth forecast of about 4.1% during the forecast period, the travel retail market is expected to reach $46 billion by 2028.

Some of the factors driving this estimated growth include an uptick in international travel post COVID-19 restrictions, travel retailers adopting digital technologies to drive online sales, and promotional activities planned by leading retailers.

Management notes that this outlook for 2021 and beyond is encouraging and has positively impacted the Company’s projected growth assumptions.

ABOUT CLIKIA CORP.

Clikia Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary (1) Maison Luxe, offers highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis (2) Amani Jewelers, operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. For more information, please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com.

