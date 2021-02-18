 

OrthoPediatrics Corp. Launches Dedicated ApiFix Website to Support Game-Changing Spinal Deformity Correction System for Treating AIS

OrthoPediatrics and ApiFix are committed to helping patients with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis and their families make informed decisions about treatment options in partnership with their physiotherapist and pediatric orthopedic specialist

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics and which has expanded its operating reach over the last year to serve more children around the world, today announced the launch of APIFIX.COM, a new online presence aimed at informing patients, families and healthcare providers of a viable new alternative for the treatment of progressive adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS).

“Growing our online presence is one of many ways we are elevating the importance of offering a viable new option for patients and surgeons to consider when treating adolescent idiopathic scoliosis,” said Ryan Bledsoe, Director of Product Management at OrthoPediatrics. “The new website includes actionable information and convenient links to help anyone understand more about AIS and the potential benefits of the ApiFix procedure.”

Additionally, the Company has recruited 20 leading clinical centers in the United States to enter data related to the use of the ApiFix system into a post-approval study registry hosted by the Pediatric Spine Study Group. The registry will continue to monitor the safety and probable benefit of the procedure for the treatment of progressive adolescent idiopathic scoliosis.

The ApiFix procedure offers select AIS patients a less invasive, motion-preserving option for achieving curve correction – without the permanence of fusion. The ApiFix system’s novel approach to correcting spinal deformity is a welcome medical advancement that has the ability to disrupt the continuum of care for scoliosis treatment in certain pediatric patients. Its elegant design and biomechanical considerations combined with the simplistic posterior approach is unmatched.

Saar Wollach, International Sales and Marketing Manager at ApiFix Ltd., added, “The synergies between OrthoPediatrics and ApiFix are allowing us to enter new markets together around the globe and provide a game-changing technology for addressing progressive moderate idiopathic scoliosis for patients, families and surgeons to consider. The ApiFix procedure is a viable treatment alternative to failed bracing, potentially allowing patients to avoid the permanence of spinal fusion surgery.”

