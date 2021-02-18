 

Exela Technologies Launches the IntelliScan Raptor, a Versatile High-Speed Enterprise Scanning Platform with a Unique Compact Design

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, today announced the launch of the IntelliScan Raptor scanner, which is the latest addition to Exela’s line of industry-leading document digitization and data extraction platforms.

The Raptor sets a new standard for production scanning by combining high-speed throughput of up to 240 pages per minute, superior image quality, flexible paper handling, and single or three-pocket sorting capabilities – all in an affordable table-top sized machine. The result is an exceptional scanning platform that is highly versatile and boasts one of the lowest total costs of ownership on the market.

The IntelliScan Raptor broadens the range of Exela’s open track scanning solutions that includes the IntelliScan XDS5, IntelliScan TRP5, and IntelliScan SDS+. The Raptor’s lower price point makes it ideal for organizations with mid to high volumes of documents such as service bureaus, banks, insurance companies, healthcare organizations, and government agencies.

Exela’s IntelliScan products are manufactured in the US and Asia, enabling global production capacity located near our end markets. The Raptor will be sold by Exela and via global reseller channels. Delivery and support will be provided by Exela’s service organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia, and through trained reseller partners for the rest of the world.

“Exela has been designing and building high performance scanning platforms for decades, and the Raptor is the latest evolution of our highly successful IntelliScan line of enterprise scanners,” said Mark Fairchild, President, Exela Smart Office. “Given Raptor’s unique ability to address a lingering gap in the scanning market, where cost of ownership and platform flexibility are the main drivers, we are very excited about its introduction.”

The Raptor, along with the entire IntelliScan line, can be paired with Exela’s robotic process automation and cognitive automation tools, such as Exela’s OpenBox software, to create a complete document digitization, data extraction, and classification solution. The combination of industry-leading scanning and data management tools offers a digital transformation and workflow automation system capable of offering significant value across industries and use cases.

Wertpapier


Zeit
10.02.21
Exela Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standard
25.01.21
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split

Zeit
04.02.21
18
Exela Technologies - Wert für Depot?