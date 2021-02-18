Alimera Sciences Continues Global Geographic Expansion With Launch of ILUVIEN in Finland for Both Indications
ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and commercialization of prescription
ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, announces that ILUVIEN is now available in Finland for diabetic macular edema (DME) and non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment (NIPU), and will be
marketed by Alimera and distributed by Nordic Prime.
“Finland marks the first of the Nordic countries that we have now expanded into as part of our ongoing strategy to bring ILUVIEN to patients around the world suffering from retinal disease,” said Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This launch adds yet another territory to our commercial footprint, with ILUVIEN now marketed in 13 countries. ILUVIEN therapy delivers a daily treatment for up to three years, unlike competing therapies that are acute, short-term therapies that need to be reinjected into the eye every 1-3 months. The durability of ILUVIEN can reduce the recurrence of symptoms in patients with DME and non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment, and enable patients to see better, longer with fewer injections.”
ILUVIEN is a sustained release intravitreal implant indicated in several European countries for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic diabetic macular edema (DME) considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies and for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIPU).
About ILUVIEN
The Company’s primary product is ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease and number of treatments required, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious posterior uveitis indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in 3Q 2019. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.
