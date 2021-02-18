Alimera Sciences Continues Global Geographic Expansion With Launch of ILUVIEN in Finland for Both Indications

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, announces that ILUVIEN is now available in Finland for diabetic macular edema (DME) and non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment (NIPU), and will be marketed by Alimera and distributed by Nordic Prime.



“Finland marks the first of the Nordic countries that we have now expanded into as part of our ongoing strategy to bring ILUVIEN to patients around the world suffering from retinal disease,” said Rick Eiswirth, Alimera’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This launch adds yet another territory to our commercial footprint, with ILUVIEN now marketed in 13 countries. ILUVIEN therapy delivers a daily treatment for up to three years, unlike competing therapies that are acute, short-term therapies that need to be reinjected into the eye every 1-3 months. The durability of ILUVIEN can reduce the recurrence of symptoms in patients with DME and non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment, and enable patients to see better, longer with fewer injections.”